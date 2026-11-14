Essex Junction’s chip and utilities scene is still buzzing, and GlobalFoundries is leading the way. If you’re wrapping up a technical degree and want hands-on work that keeps a high-tech fab running, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Location: Essex Junction, VT (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,200 – $83,200

Support the gas systems that keep a major semiconductor fab running—monitor bulk and specialty gas yards, swap cylinders, respond to alarms, and help improve reliability. Great fit if you’re finishing a Bachelor’s in Mechanical/Electrical/FAC Engineering Tech or similar, have a 3.0+ GPA, and want structured training plus cross-functional experience.

Employer: GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Location: Essex Junction, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,200 – $83,200

Join the Industrial Waste Treatment Plant team at Fab 9 and help run pumps, filter presses, and treatment systems that keep wastewater safe and compliant. Designed for Associate’s-level technical grads (3.0+ GPA), this role includes on-the-job training and support toward a State of Vermont wastewater treatment operator license.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.