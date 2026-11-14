Essex Junction has a few solid retail and merch gigs right now, from steady pharmacy shifts to flexible project work on the road.

Here are several customer service and retail roles worth a look:

Employer: Customer Impact

Customer Impact Location: Essex Junction, VT (on the road, ~40-mile radius)

Type: Temporary, Contract

Pay: $350 – $700 per week

Project-based work resetting coolers in convenience stores—great if you like staying active and want a flexible schedule. Weekday daytime hours (around 6 AM – 2 PM) and you’ll use a planogram plus a phone app to organize shelves, stock products, and upload quick reports.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Essex Junction, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $20.50 per hour

Front-of-store role helping customers, running the register, and keeping shelves stocked and tidy. Good fit if you enjoy steady hours, talking with people, and learning different parts of the store (including photo and online order pickup).

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Essex Junction, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50 – $23.50 per hour

Key-holder position where you help open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory, and coach team members. A nice step up if you already have retail or leadership experience and want more responsibility (and higher pay) without jumping straight into full management.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—retail hiring moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.