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🛒 Essex Junction Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Essex Junction has a few solid retail and merch gigs right now, from steady pharmacy shifts to flexible project work on the road.
Here are several customer service and retail roles worth a look:
Beverage Reset Merchandiser 2027
- Employer: Customer Impact
- Location: Essex Junction, VT (on the road, ~40-mile radius)
- Type: Temporary, Contract
- Pay: $350 – $700 per week
Project-based work resetting coolers in convenience stores—great if you like staying active and want a flexible schedule. Weekday daytime hours (around 6 AM – 2 PM) and you’ll use a planogram plus a phone app to organize shelves, stock products, and upload quick reports.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Essex Junction, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.50 – $20.50 per hour
Front-of-store role helping customers, running the register, and keeping shelves stocked and tidy. Good fit if you enjoy steady hours, talking with people, and learning different parts of the store (including photo and online order pickup).
Shift Lead
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Essex Junction, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.50 – $23.50 per hour
Key-holder position where you help open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory, and coach team members. A nice step up if you already have retail or leadership experience and want more responsibility (and higher pay) without jumping straight into full management.
If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—retail hiring moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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