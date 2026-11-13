📢 Gratitude, well-being, and support for CVSD students

As we move through the school year, Champlain Valley School District is encouraging families to slow down and notice the small moments and people that make life meaningful. Simple gratitude practices—like each person sharing one thing or one person they appreciated that day at dinner, on the drive home, or before bed—can boost mood, ease stress, and strengthen relationships.

The district also reminds families that the Student Assistance Program (SAP) team is here to support the health and well-being of all students in grades 5–12. They focus on prevention, early intervention, and building strong relationships and healthy coping skills.

You can reach the SAP team by email:

Charlotte/Hinesburg: Amy Sayre – asayre@cvsdvt.org

Amy Sayre – CVU: Matt Muenier – mmuenier@cvsdvt.org

Matt Muenier – Williston: Steven Berbeco – sberbeco@cvsdvt.org

Caregivers can contact them with questions about substance use prevention, mental health, or ways to support their child.