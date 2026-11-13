🏥 Saint Albans City VT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $2.5K/Wk

Healthcare travel and therapy jobs are popping up around Saint Albans City, VT, with strong pay for CT techs and solid entry-level options in autism care.

Here are several standout roles hiring now:

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: St Albans, VT (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Salary: $2,095 – $2,276 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr PM shifts

Work CT in a hospital with strong support, handling diagnostic scans, patient education, and image quality checks. Great fit if you have ARRT, 1–2 years’ experience, and want solid weekly pay plus day-one benefits and CEU access.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: St Albans, VT (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Salary: $2,095 – $2,279 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 14-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr AM shifts

Similar CT role with a slightly longer contract and day shifts, ideal if you prefer mornings. You’ll run CT scans, ensure safety, and work closely with the care team, with full benefits and referral bonuses.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Saint Albans, VT (outpatient environment)

(outpatient environment) Salary: $2,471 – $2,547 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 12-hr day shifts

High-paying CT travel assignment where you’ll do both CT and X-ray, with at least 2 years’ experience and VT license required. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing support, and CEUs.

Employer: Autism Care Partners

Location: St Albans, VT (center-based)

(center-based) Salary: BT: $20.00–$21.00/hr; RBT: $22.00–$22.50/hr

Type: Part-time (with full-time options)

Work 1:1 with children with autism, using ABA plans created by BCBAs to build communication, social, and daily living skills. Great for those new to the field—training provided, clear promotion path every 3 months, and strong clinical support.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.