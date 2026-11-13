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🛒 Saint Albans City VT Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles, Up to $75K+
Saint Albans City has a nice mix of flexible retail and customer service jobs right now, from entry-level shifts to higher-earning advisor roles.
Here are a few solid options worth a look:
Customer Service Rep – Domino’s
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: 266 N Main St, St Albans, VT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Hourly rate plus tips
Take phone orders, help customers, prep food, and keep the store running smoothly. Good fit if you want flexible hours, on-the-job training, and a role where you can move up over time.
General Merchandise Team Associate – Walmart
- Employer: Walmart #2332
- Location: 700 Tuckers Way, St. Albans, VT 05478
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$29/hour plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
Help customers on the sales floor, keep Hobbies & Home Improvement areas stocked, and handle tasks like paint mixing or fabric cutting. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Service Advisor – Camping World
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Saint Albans, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Commission-based, estimated $50,000–$75,000+ total annual compensation
Work with customers to schedule and explain repair services, suggest add-ons, and keep them updated on progress. Great if you have service experience (auto/RV/marine/powersports), like talking through repair options, and want uncapped commission with benefits and PTO.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.