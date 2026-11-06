🏥 Saint Johnsbury VT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Saint Johnsbury’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from dental offices to mobile imaging and travel nursing. If you want steady patients, flexible hours, or travel pay, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: Saint Johnsbury Dental Associates

Saint Johnsbury Dental Associates Location: Saint Johnsbury, VT (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time , 2–3 days per week, daytime hours

, 2–3 days per week, daytime hours Pay: $24–$28/hour, about 24–36 hours/week

Help patients understand their treatment plans and payment options in a friendly, growing dental practice. Great fit if you like patient contact, are organized, and have dental office or insurance experience.

Employer: Sante Allie

Location: St. Johnsbury, VT (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Contract , 14 weeks , night shift

, , night shift Pay: Up to $1,599.10 per week

Short-term travel LPN role with solid weekly pay for night shifts. Good for nurses with an active LPN (or RN) license who want contract work and are comfortable jumping into new settings.

Employer: TridentCare

Location: St. Johnsbury, VT (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Per diem , 1st shift, weekend rotation

, 1st shift, weekend rotation Pay: $34–$38/hour

Take x-rays at patient bedsides across facilities and homes, starting and ending your day from your driveway. Ideal if you have ARRT(R), a clean driving record, and want flexible, mobile work instead of a fixed hospital shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have more than one opening once they see a strong resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.