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🏥 Saint Johnsbury VT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
Saint Johnsbury’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from dental offices to mobile imaging and travel nursing. If you want steady patients, flexible hours, or travel pay, there’s something here to check out.
Treatment Coordinator (Part-Time)
- Employer: Saint Johnsbury Dental Associates
- Location: Saint Johnsbury, VT (in-person)
- Type: Part-time, 2–3 days per week, daytime hours
- Pay: $24–$28/hour, about 24–36 hours/week
Help patients understand their treatment plans and payment options in a friendly, growing dental practice. Great fit if you like patient contact, are organized, and have dental office or insurance experience.
Travel Licensed Practical Nurse – Nights (14-Week Contract)
- Employer: Sante Allie
- Location: St. Johnsbury, VT (in-person)
- Type: Contract, 14 weeks, night shift
- Pay: Up to $1,599.10 per week
Short-term travel LPN role with solid weekly pay for night shifts. Good for nurses with an active LPN (or RN) license who want contract work and are comfortable jumping into new settings.
Mobile Radiologic Technologist (Per Diem)
- Employer: TridentCare
- Location: St. Johnsbury, VT (field-based)
- Type: Per diem, 1st shift, weekend rotation
- Pay: $34–$38/hour
Take x-rays at patient bedsides across facilities and homes, starting and ending your day from your driveway. Ideal if you have ARRT(R), a clean driving record, and want flexible, mobile work instead of a fixed hospital shift.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have more than one opening once they see a strong resume.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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