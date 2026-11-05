Barre Parks & Rec Committee meets Nov. 9

The City of Barre Parks & Recreation Committee will hold a regular meeting on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 5:00 pm in Alumni Hall – Roosevelt Room #303, 20 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641 and online by Zoom. The agenda includes setting a regular meeting schedule, Recreation Department event updates from Michelle La Barge-Burke, chair updates, and progress on recruiting new members; the next meeting date will be set during this session. Current committee members are Rhodelene Premont (Chair), Ed Rousse (Vice Chair), Bernadette Guyette, Michelle La Barge-Burke (Rec Director), and Michael Deering II (Council Liaison). Join by Zoom here: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89324718668?pwd=tJpCV0Om8CZI7Djh9eHZZUU78d4Vha.1 Meeting ID: 893 2471 8668, Passcode: 107462. More information: https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/89324718668/invitations?signature=czef2HwGj1oQGwFpqqjh-pBtKPhr_8E_Q2R0_hxULk8

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Barre, VT - City Government