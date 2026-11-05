Barre City Council sets Nov. 10 meeting agenda

The City of Barre City Council will meet on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers, 6 North Main Street, Barre, VT 05641, with a Zoom option (Meeting ID 850 9177 9970, Passcode 675736, one-tap mobile 929-205-6099). The agenda includes approval of past minutes and city warrants, a DEW Letter of Intent, liquor and cannabis board items, committee updates, a request for holiday free parking, and a flood resiliency update on use of FEMA-acquired lots, plus a possible executive session.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Barre, VT - City Government