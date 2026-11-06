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Bristol
⚠️ No afterschool activities district-wide on Nov. 10
8 days ago
📅 No afterschool activities on November 10
On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, there will be no afterschool activities at all schools in the Mount Abraham Unified School District.
This includes Bristol Elementary School and all other MAUSD schools.
Families should plan for students to go home at regular dismissal time and adjust pickup or childcare plans for that afternoon, since afterschool programs will not be available.
More Info: No Afterschool Activities | Bristol Elementary Sch...
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