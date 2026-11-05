🍽️ Multiple Essex Junction Food & Hospitality Jobs $17–$28/hr

Essex Junction’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people (or food), there are some solid options here with good perks.

Employer: The Mad Taco

The Mad Taco Location: Essex Junction, VT (in person)

(in person) Type: OTHER (Friday–Sunday)

OTHER (Friday–Sunday) Pay: $18.00 – $28.00 per hour

Benefits: 3 weeks paid vacation, 401(k) matching, full tip share, paid time off, paid training, employee discount

Weekend cook role at a popular local spot, with strong pay and rare 3 weeks of PTO even though it’s only Friday–Sunday. Great if you have kitchen experience and want a fun, team-focused place that actually shares tips.

Employer: The Essex Resort & Spa

Location: Essex Junction, VT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17/hour + service charges & commissions

Perks: On-property discounts (restaurant, spa, Essex Kitchen), hotel stay discounts, local business discounts, ski passes, free fitness center and tennis courts, free annual resort stay with breakfast (age 18+)

Front desk-style spa role where you check guests in, help with lockers and relaxation areas, and keep things calm and welcoming. Good fit if you like customer service, want spa/restaurant discounts, and prefer part-time hours.

Employer: The Essex Resort & Spa

Location: Essex Junction, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour + service charges & commissions

Benefits (full-time eligible): Medical, dental, vision (with employer contribution), life & disability insurance, FSAs, accident & critical illness options, paid time off, bereavement, 401(k) with employer match (after one year, age 21+), plus all the property discounts and perks listed above

Lead the spa front desk team, coach coordinators, and keep guest flow smooth while supporting sales and guest experience. Ideal if you have hospitality or spa experience and want a leadership role with a full benefits package.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact schedules are often flexible once you talk to the hiring manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.