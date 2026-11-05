💻 Saint Albans City VT IT Roles: Multiple MES Engineer Contracts

Saint Albans City has a small but busy tech scene tied to local manufacturing and life sciences. Right now, MES (Manufacturing Execution Systems) skills are in demand, especially if you know Rockwell.

Employer: Reqroute, Inc

Reqroute, Inc Location: St. Albans, VT – onsite

Type: Contract – W2 (no C2C)

Salary: Not listed

Work on Rockwell-based MES recipes that keep manufacturing lines running smoothly. Good fit if you have 1+ year MES experience, know batch operations, and have life sciences or regulated industry exposure.

Employer: Ztek Consulting

Location: St. Albans, VT – onsite

Type: W2 Contract

Salary: Not listed

Similar hands-on MES role focused on Rockwell MES, recipe/workflow setup, and production support. Great if you like troubleshooting, working with IT, Engineering, QA, and Operations, and supporting validation/compliance work.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.