🛒 Barre Town VT Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $125K

Barre Town and South Barre have a nice mix of retail openings right now, from big-chain management to hands-on grocery work. Good options here whether you want full-time leadership or a flexible part-time shift.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Barre Town, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,500 – $125,000/year

Run the whole store operation, from sales and staffing to inventory and customer experience in both retail and pharmacy. This is a solid leadership role with pay transparency, room to grow, and a big impact on how the store serves the community.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Location: South Barre, VT (456 South Barre Road)

(456 South Barre Road) Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.90 – $21.60/hour

Help customers at the meat counter, stock cases, and keep the department clean and safe. Good fit if you like staying active, learning about different cuts of meat, and want a steady part-time role with a local-market feel.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Location: South Barre, VT (456 South Barre Road)

(456 South Barre Road) Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.90 – $21.60/hour

Full-time version of the meat market role, with more hours and steady weekly income. You’ll serve customers, wrap and price products, stock fresh and frozen cases, and help keep everything sanitized and running smoothly.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.