📢 Act 170 school merger studies & new CESA in Central VT

📢 Act 170 school merger studies & new CESA for Central VT

Central Vermont Supervisory Union (CVSU) is studying how Vermont’s Act 170 could change school governance and regional services.

What’s happening

Echo Valley Community SD (EVCSD) is in Merger Study Group 9 with eight nearby districts. They’re looking at whether a new unified union district could improve programs, Career & Technical Education (CTE), efficiency, and long‑term finances.

is in with eight nearby districts. They’re looking at whether a new unified union district could improve programs, Career & Technical Education (CTE), efficiency, and long‑term finances. Paine Mountain SD (PMSD) is in Merger Study Group 20 with Barre Unified Union, Central Vermont Career Center, Montpelier Roxbury, Twinfield, and Washington Central.

is in with Barre Unified Union, Central Vermont Career Center, Montpelier Roxbury, Twinfield, and Washington Central. Being in a study does not automatically mean a merger; each committee will only recommend if a merger is advisable or not.

Key timeline

Sept 1, 2026 – Facilitators hired

– Facilitators hired Sept 15, 2026 – Local reps appointed

– Local reps appointed Oct 15, 2026 – Committees begin meeting

– Committees begin meeting Feb 1, 2027 – Status report due

– Status report due Sept 1, 2027 – Final analysis report due

– Final analysis report due Dec 15, 2027 – State Board findings

– State Board findings March 2028 – Target for local voter ballots on any proposed mergers

New Winooski Valley CESA (effective July 1, 2026) CVSU is part of the Winooski Valley Cooperative Educational Service Area (CESA) with 11 partner districts/SUs to share staff, programs, and especially CTE opportunities while keeping decisions with local boards.

Community voices matter: EVCSD has a community survey open now for residents, staff, and families to share their preferences on regional alignment and merger options.