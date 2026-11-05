🚌 Saint Johnsbury VT Transportation Jobs – Multiple Driver Roles

Saint Johnsbury has a few solid driving gigs right now, from pizza runs to paint deliveries. If you like being on the road and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's (Trips Pizza LLC)

Domino's (Trips Pizza LLC) Location: St Johnsbury, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Flexible delivery job where you bring pizza to local customers and help in the store between runs. Good fit if you want flexible hours, a second job for extra cash, and a clear path to move up into management.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: St Johnsbury, VT (Store #5260, 422 Portland Street)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Wage range not listed in this posting

Mix of customer service and driving: help customers in the store, tint and mix paint, then deliver orders in a company van or pickup. Good if you like steady hours, working with your hands, and being part of a well-known national brand with structured benefits and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.