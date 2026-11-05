🏥 Saint Johnsbury VT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare roles in Saint Johnsbury, VT are popping up across long‑term care, travel nursing, and eye care. If you like working with seniors or want strong hourly pay, this batch is worth a look.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: St Johnsbury, VT

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Salary: $60,000 – $90,000 per year

Provide on-site primary care to residents in skilled nursing and long‑term care facilities. Great fit if you enjoy building long‑term relationships with elders and want part‑time weekend work with PTO and malpractice coverage.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: St Johnsbury, VT (plus Springfield, Barre, Colchester)

(plus Springfield, Barre, Colchester) Type: Full-time, contract

Salary: $200,000 – $300,000 per year

Lead clinical care in long‑term care settings while still providing direct patient care. High‑earning role for a physician with strong LTC experience, offering health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, life insurance, and malpractice coverage.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Listed under St Johnsbury, VT (role based in Colchester, VT)

Listed under (role based in Colchester, VT) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year

Full‑time NP/PA role providing primary care in long‑term care facilities, focused on chronic disease management and resident‑centered care. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, malpractice, sign‑on bonus, and paid UpToDate subscription.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Swift Optometry

The MedElite Group / Swift Optometry Location: St Johnsbury, VT

Type: Listed as Part-time (schedule notes full-time; confirm with employer)

Listed as (schedule notes full-time; confirm with employer) Pay: $45.00 – $50.00 per patient

Provide on‑site eye exams, ocular disease management, and glasses for seniors in long‑term care. Good option if you like mobile work and geriatric care, with PTO, malpractice coverage, and a health insurance stipend.

Employer: The hirexpress llc

Location: Saint Johnsbury, VT

Type: Contract (13 weeks), nights

Pay: $45.00 – $47.00 per hour, ~36 hours/week

Night‑shift travel LPN role, 7:00 PM – 7:30 AM, with a quick start. Offers a flexible schedule and relocation assistance, ideal if you want strong hourly pay and are comfortable being on the road.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag you for similar roles in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.