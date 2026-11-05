🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs in Saint Albans City, VT

Saint Albans City is busy on the production side right now, especially in food manufacturing. If you like hands-on work, night shifts, and solid benefits, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Barry Callebaut Group

Barry Callebaut Group Location: St. Albans, VT

Type: Full-time

Shift: Thursday 1:00am–7:15am and Thu/Fri/Sat 7:00pm–7:15am

Thursday and Thu/Fri/Sat Perks: 20% shift differential, competitive salary, benefits, PTO, 12 paid holidays + birthday off

You’ll receive liquid and block chocolate loads, run ovens, re-melt product, and handle quality checks and SAP entries. Good fit if you have 1+ year food manufacturing experience, can lift 50 lbs, and don’t mind long shifts on your feet.

Employer: Barry Callebaut Group

Barry Callebaut Group Location: St. Albans, VT

Type: Full-time

Shift Options: Sun/Mon/Tue 7:00am–7:15pm and Wed 7:00am–1:15pm , OR Thu 1:00am–7:15am and Thu/Fri/Sat 7:00pm–7:15am

Perks: 20% shift differential, competitive salary, benefits, PTO, 12 paid holidays + birthday off

You’ll run molding equipment to hit production and quality targets, do basic troubleshooting, quality checks, light maintenance, and SAP data entry. Great for someone with 2+ years manufacturing, mechanical aptitude, and forklift certification who wants steady 12-hour shifts.

Employer: Barry Callebaut Group

Barry Callebaut Group Location: St. Albans, VT

Type: Full-time

Shift: Sun–Thu 11:00pm–7:30am

Sun–Thu Perks: 10% shift differential, competitive salary, benefits, PTO, 12 paid holidays + birthday off

This is a lead-style role coordinating nightly production: overseeing line performance, training operators, handling paperwork and SAP, and stepping in for the supervisor when needed. Best for someone with 3+ years manufacturing, strong problem-solving, and comfort leading a team on nights.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.