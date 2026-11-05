🏥 Saint Albans City VT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare is busy in Saint Albans City, VT right now, especially in long‑term and senior care. If you like building real relationships with patients, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Infinite Medical P.C. / The MedElite Group

Infinite Medical P.C. / Location: St. Albans City, VT

Type: Full-time (5 days/week)

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000/year

Provide on‑site primary care to residents in skilled nursing and long‑term care facilities. This role is great if you enjoy elder care, want steady hours, and like working closely with an interdisciplinary team.

Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), company‑paid life insurance, PTO, malpractice coverage, and a paid UpToDate subscription.

Employer: Infinite Medical P.C. / The MedElite Group

Infinite Medical P.C. / Location: St. Albans City, VT

Type: Full-time

Total Annual Compensation: $250,000 – $300,000/year

Lead medical care for residents in skilled nursing facilities, with a dedicated NP or PA supporting you. Good fit for a board‑certified physician with primary care/LTC experience who wants impact plus a path toward Medical Director/leadership.

Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), company‑sponsored life insurance, student loan repayment program, PTO, malpractice coverage, and paid UpToDate subscription.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare LLC

Location: Saint Albans, VT

Type: Contract (10 weeks)

Pay: $1,029 – $1,042/week , 40 hrs/week guaranteed

, Shift: 16‑hour day shifts

Start Date: 11/09/2026

Short‑term local travel contract in an LTC/acute rehab facility. Ideal if you’re an LPN who wants guaranteed hours, solid weekly pay, and support from a travel agency while staying local.

Perks: 24/7 recruiter support, housing assistance, extension options, nationwide assignments, and referral bonuses up to $1,000.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag you for similar roles in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.