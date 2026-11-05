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📅 Read to therapy dog Rocko on November 5
5 days ago
📅 Read to a Therapy Dog: Rocko on Nov 5
On Thursday, November 5, from 3:00–4:00 pm, you can spend time with Rocko, a friendly therapy dog.
This is an all-ages event. You can:
- Sign up for a 10-minute time slot to read a book to Rocko
- Or just come to hang out with a calm, friendly dog
Capacity is listed as unlimited, but you need to call ahead to register for your reading time so they can schedule everyone.
If you or your kids love dogs or want a relaxed way to practice reading, this is a sweet, low-pressure option.
More Info: Read to a Dog (Rocko)-All Ages
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