🏥 Northfield, VT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Northfield’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town—good mix of clinical, military, and home-care roles, many with flexible hours. If you’re looking to grow your skills while staying local, these are worth a look.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Location: Northfield, VT

Type: Part-time (2 days/week)

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000/year

Lead care in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting while still keeping a light schedule. You’ll oversee clinical quality, guide staff, chair QAPI, and provide direct patient care, with PTO and malpractice insurance included.

Employer: DC Army National Guard

Location: Northfield, VT

Type: Part-time (military enlistment required)

Salary: Paid training + monthly drill pay (most new Soldiers earn about $200–$250 per drill weekend; subject to change)

Hands-on medical role where you learn EMT-level emergency care while serving your community and country. Comes with paid training, tuition assistance, retirement benefits, low-cost life insurance, student loan repayment (up to $50,000), and VA home loan access, if you qualify.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Northfield, VT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Support clients with daily living—medication reminders, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship—in their homes or facilities. Offers flexible schedules, weekly pay, benefits package, bonuses, and travel pay between visits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.