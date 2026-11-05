⚠️ Cobleigh Library gets $190K to replace elevator

⚠️ $190K grant will fund new elevator at Cobleigh Library

The Cobleigh Public Library has received a $190,000 grant to fully replace its aging elevator, which was first installed in 1995.

The money comes from a Public Facilities Preservation Initiative Grant, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) FY2023 Economic Initiative Community Project Funding program and administered by the Vermont Department of Libraries. The grant will cover the full cost of a complete elevator modernization.

Before work begins, there will be a federal environmental review and a formal bidding process. The library hopes to have the elevator fully revamped by next summer or fall.

For now, you can keep using the library as usual. Just be aware that elevator construction and temporary changes to access may come closer to next year as the project moves forward.