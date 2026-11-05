🏭 Essex Junction Manufacturing: Multiple Roles Up to $95K

Essex Junction’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out on the floor or ready to lead a team. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Location: Essex Junction, VT

Type: Part-time FLEX (up to 29 hrs/week)

Pay: Starting at $24.26/hr (moves to $25.46/hr after 6 months, plus shift differential)

Flexible 6, 8, or 12-hour shifts you pick yourself through a mobile app—great if you need work that fits around school, another job, or family. You’ll run and monitor high-speed coffee production equipment, help solve line issues, and be eligible for day-one benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k match, tuition reimbursement, and more, where eligible).

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Location: Essex Junction, VT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: D2 – Fri–Sun + alternating Thu, 6:00am–6:15pm

Pay: Starting at $24.26/hr (up to $25.46/hr after 6 months, plus shift differential)

Full-time weekend-day shift running and monitoring high-speed production lines in KDP’s coffee operation. Expect overtime, weekends, and holidays as needed, plus day-one benefits, 401k with company match, and lots of hands-on experience with lean manufacturing and problem-solving.

Employer: Blodgett Oven Company

Location: Essex Junction, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50–$23.50/hr

Active, on-your-feet role keeping steel parts moving through the fabrication shop (laser, punch, press brakes, spot weld). You’ll prep parts, move materials, help machine operators, and keep work areas organized. Comes with vacation and holiday pay, health/dental/vision, 401k & Roth with match, disability coverage, wellness programs, tuition reimbursement, and a sign-on bonus.

Employer: Autumn Harp Inc

Location: Essex Junction, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$95,000/year

Lead the maintenance team in a 24/6 GMP manufacturing plant, keeping equipment reliable and safe. You’ll oversee techs, manage preventive maintenance, troubleshoot mechanical/electrical/automation issues, and drive continuous improvement—ideal for someone with 6+ years of manufacturing maintenance and prior leadership experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employers. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.