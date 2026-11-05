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🏭 Essex Junction Manufacturing: Multiple Roles Up to $95K
Essex Junction’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out on the floor or ready to lead a team. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Production Technician I – FLEX
- Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Location: Essex Junction, VT
- Type: Part-time FLEX (up to 29 hrs/week)
- Pay: Starting at $24.26/hr (moves to $25.46/hr after 6 months, plus shift differential)
Flexible 6, 8, or 12-hour shifts you pick yourself through a mobile app—great if you need work that fits around school, another job, or family. You’ll run and monitor high-speed coffee production equipment, help solve line issues, and be eligible for day-one benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k match, tuition reimbursement, and more, where eligible).
Production Technician I – Full-Time (D2 Shift)
- Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Location: Essex Junction, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: D2 – Fri–Sun + alternating Thu, 6:00am–6:15pm
- Pay: Starting at $24.26/hr (up to $25.46/hr after 6 months, plus shift differential)
Full-time weekend-day shift running and monitoring high-speed production lines in KDP’s coffee operation. Expect overtime, weekends, and holidays as needed, plus day-one benefits, 401k with company match, and lots of hands-on experience with lean manufacturing and problem-solving.
General Helper – Fabrication
- Employer: Blodgett Oven Company
- Location: Essex Junction, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.50–$23.50/hr
Active, on-your-feet role keeping steel parts moving through the fabrication shop (laser, punch, press brakes, spot weld). You’ll prep parts, move materials, help machine operators, and keep work areas organized. Comes with vacation and holiday pay, health/dental/vision, 401k & Roth with match, disability coverage, wellness programs, tuition reimbursement, and a sign-on bonus.
Maintenance Supervisor
- Employer: Autumn Harp Inc
- Location: Essex Junction, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$95,000/year
Lead the maintenance team in a 24/6 GMP manufacturing plant, keeping equipment reliable and safe. You’ll oversee techs, manage preventive maintenance, troubleshoot mechanical/electrical/automation issues, and drive continuous improvement—ideal for someone with 6+ years of manufacturing maintenance and prior leadership experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employers. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.