🏗️ Essex Junction VT Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Essex Junction’s chip and advanced manufacturing scene is busy right now, and engineers are in demand. Here are a couple of strong roles if you’re ready to level up your career in semiconductors.

Employer: GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Location: Essex Junction, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $210,000

Senior role in the Advanced Packaging Lab leading 2.5D/3D chiplet integration (silicon/glass/mold interposers, silicon bridge, deep trench capacitors). You’ll own end-to-end integration, drive reliability and yield learning, and mentor newer engineers—ideal if you have 10+ years in advanced packaging and want big technical impact.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Essex Junction / Burlington, VT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000 – $122,500

Design and support power distribution for complex semiconductor facilities—think switchboards, panelboards, and multi-building systems. Great fit if you have 2+ years of electrical experience, are working toward your FE/EIT, and want hands-on work with CAD/BIM tools and real-world industrial systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.