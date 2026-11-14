📢 USD music students earn top honors in state competitions

University of South Dakota music students recently brought home major awards from two statewide contests: the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) and the South Dakota Music Teachers Association (SDMTA) competitions.

Students from USD, Black Hills State, Augustana, and South Dakota State all took part. USD winners include:

Abby Stevens of Rapid City – 1st place, MTNA Young Artist Strings (cello). State first-place winners now advance to a West Central regional competition in early 2027 (virtual) .

of – (cello). State first-place winners now advance to a . Cesar Hernandez of Sioux City, Iowa – 1st place, MTNA Young Artist Composition .

of – . Cadie Logston of Jefferson City, Missouri – 1st place, SDMTA Young Artist Voice .

of – . Michael Arriaza of Schuyler, Nebraska – 1st place, SDMTA Collegiate Voice (Junior/Senior) and a Distinguished Performance Award for best performance of African diaspora repertoire.

of – and a for best performance of African diaspora repertoire. Multiple other USD students earned second place and honorable mention in piano, strings, brass, woodwinds, and composition.

Faculty from the USD Department of Music are highlighted for their close work with these students.