📢 USD professor honored as state Teacher of the Year

Kelly Knutson, a faculty member in the University of South Dakota School of Education in Vermillion, has been named SHAPE South Dakota’s Higher Education (University) Teacher of the Year.

The award recognizes her work preparing future physical education teachers and promoting healthy, active lifestyles.

Knutson recently attended the 2026 SHAPE South Dakota Convention with several USD physical education students. Together, they led an interactive session called “Inclusion in Action: Practical APE Strategies for Every Teacher,” sharing hands-on ideas for adapting equipment, tasks, space and instruction so students of all abilities can take part in physical education.

The honor highlights how strong teaching and real-world learning experiences at USD are helping prepare the next generation of physical educators in South Dakota.