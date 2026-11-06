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⚠️ Vermillion city offices & recycling changes on Nov. 11

9 days ago
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⚠️ City offices & recycling changes for Veterans Day

City of Vermillion offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

  • Regular office hours will resume on Thursday, November 12.
  • There will be no Curbside Recycling collection on Wednesday, November 11.
  • The regular recycling route will resume on Wednesday, November 18.

If you need to handle city business, plan to visit or call on a day other than November 11. Hold onto your recyclables until the next pickup on November 18.

More Info: City Offices Closed in Observation of Veterans Day...

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