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⚠️ Vermillion city offices & recycling changes on Nov. 11
9 days ago
⚠️ City offices & recycling changes for Veterans Day
City of Vermillion offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
- Regular office hours will resume on Thursday, November 12.
- There will be no Curbside Recycling collection on Wednesday, November 11.
- The regular recycling route will resume on Wednesday, November 18.
If you need to handle city business, plan to visit or call on a day other than November 11. Hold onto your recyclables until the next pickup on November 18.
More Info: City Offices Closed in Observation of Veterans Day...
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