🔧 Vermillion SD Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Open Roles

Vermillion’s campus scene is busy, and facilities teams are growing. If you like hands-on work and keeping buildings running smoothly, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: The University of South Dakota – Facilities Management / Custodial Services

The University of South Dakota – Location: Vermillion, SD (USD campus)

(USD campus) Type: Full-time, regular (multiple shifts)

(multiple shifts) Pay: $16.00/hour + benefits (vacation, sick leave, 11 paid holidays per year)

Hands-on role keeping campus buildings clean and safe: trash removal, dusting, floor care (mop, strip, wax, buff), carpet cleaning, bathroom cleaning and restocking, room setups, light bulb changes, and snow/ice removal. Great fit if you like staying active, want steady hours (1:00 pm–9:30 pm listed), and appreciate a solid state benefits package.

Also listed via the South Dakota Board of Regents here: Facility Worker – USD Custodial (same job, different posting).

Employer: The University of South Dakota – Facilities Management / Building Maintenance

Location: Vermillion, SD (USD campus, indoor & outdoor)

(USD campus, indoor & outdoor) Type: Full-time, regular

Pay: Not listed

Overnight role (11:30 pm–8:00 am) handling HVAC and boiler systems plus urgent maintenance calls across campus. Work includes preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, and repairs on commercial HVAC and steam boilers, with some weekend/holiday coverage and driving between sites. Good match if you have experience with commercial HVAC/boilers and want steady night-shift work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes duties and shifts are more flexible than they look at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.