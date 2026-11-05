🛒 Vermillion SD Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Vermillion’s retail scene is busy right now, with both local shops and big grocers hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: The Plug Tobacco, Vape & Electronics

The Plug Tobacco, Vape & Electronics Location: Vermillion, SD

Type: Part-time (must be able to work Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays)

(must be able to work and holidays) Pay: From $12.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Employee discount, flexible schedule Notes: Must pass a drug test (THC and prescribed meds exempt); no past felony drug or theft convictions

You’ll be the friendly face at a busy smoke & vape convenience shop—helping customers, running the POS, restocking, and keeping the store clean. Good fit if you like a fast pace, talking with people, and want steady weekend hours.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Vermillion, SD

Type: Full-time, hourly

Department: Bakery

Bakery Experience: High school diploma or equivalent; 1+ year bakery or retail management preferred

Lead one of Hy-Vee’s most popular departments—overseeing staff, product quality, displays, and customer service. This is a hands-on role where you manage ordering, scheduling, and promotions while keeping the bakery running smoothly.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Vermillion, SD

Type: Full-time, exempt

Department: Grocery / Store-wide operations

Grocery / Store-wide operations Experience: High school or equivalent plus 5+ years related managerial experience

This is a big leadership role, helping run the whole store—staffing, scheduling, customer service, merchandising, and safety. You’ll coach employees, support the Store Director, and help hit sales and service goals across all departments.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail, and you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.