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🛒 Vermillion SD Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Vermillion’s retail scene is busy right now, with both local shops and big grocers hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these openings are worth a look.
Store Associate – The Plug Smoke & Vape
- Employer: The Plug Tobacco, Vape & Electronics
- Location: Vermillion, SD
- Type: Part-time (must be able to work Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays)
- Pay: From $12.00/hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule
- Notes: Must pass a drug test (THC and prescribed meds exempt); no past felony drug or theft convictions
You’ll be the friendly face at a busy smoke & vape convenience shop—helping customers, running the POS, restocking, and keeping the store clean. Good fit if you like a fast pace, talking with people, and want steady weekend hours.
Bakery Department Manager
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Vermillion, SD
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Department: Bakery
- Experience: High school diploma or equivalent; 1+ year bakery or retail management preferred
Lead one of Hy-Vee’s most popular departments—overseeing staff, product quality, displays, and customer service. This is a hands-on role where you manage ordering, scheduling, and promotions while keeping the bakery running smoothly.
Manager of Store Operations
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Vermillion, SD
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Department: Grocery / Store-wide operations
- Experience: High school or equivalent plus 5+ years related managerial experience
This is a big leadership role, helping run the whole store—staffing, scheduling, customer service, merchandising, and safety. You’ll coach employees, support the Store Director, and help hit sales and service goals across all departments.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail, and you might spot a fit you didn’t expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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