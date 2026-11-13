A High Surf Advisory is in effect for Ventura County Beaches with large breaking waves of 8 to 14 feet, and up to 15 feet near Ventura Harbor. A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect, with minor to moderate coastal flooding expected in low spots near the shore.

The High Surf Advisory lasts until 3 PM PST Tuesday. The Coastal Flood Advisory is in place from 4 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. Flooding may affect beach parking lots, bike paths, and harbor walkways, and there is a higher risk of rip currents, beach erosion, and ocean drowning. People are told to stay out of the water, keep off rocks and jetties, and not drive through flooded areas.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®