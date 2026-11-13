A Flood Advisory for western Ventura County and east Santa Barbara County in southwest California expired at 7:15 AM PST on Nov 13. Heavy rain in the advisory area has slowed down, and flooding is no longer expected to be a threat.

Neighbors should still follow any remaining road closures and stay alert as scattered showers continue this morning. More flood advisories may be issued if needed across the area.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®