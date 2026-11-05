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Oxnard
Habitat ReStore offers secondhand home goods
6 days ago
Habitat for Humanity Ventura County ReStore is selling secondhand furniture, home décor, building materials, and household items at its Oxnard and Simi Valley locations. Shoppers can find changing stock for home projects and styles while helping support Habitat’s work in the community. All items are used and availability can change.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Habitat for Humanity Ventura County ReStore
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.