Beach hazards at Ventura County beaches Nov 5-7

The National Weather Service warns of dangerous rip currents and breaking waves at Ventura County Beaches from late tonight through Tuesday morning. Surf is expected to reach 4 to 6 feet, with even higher waves likely on Monday. High tides of 7.2 to 7.6 feet are expected each morning.

There is a higher risk of ocean drowning as rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves may wash people off beaches and rocks and can capsize small boats near shore. Pooling sea water and extra beach erosion are also possible, with the worst impacts expected on Monday. People are urged to stay out of the water or near staffed lifeguard towers and to stay off rock jetties and rocks.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®