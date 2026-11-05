📅 Kids Maker Lab: Mini Tile Murals at Ventura County Library

📅 Kids’ Maker Lab: Create Mini Tile Murals

Learn about the beautiful mural art around Ventura County and across Southern California, then make a mini tile mural of your own.

This Maker Lab session is designed for elementary school students, but children of all ages are welcome. The program is led by local Girl Scout Ambassador Malia Lange.

It’s a fun, hands-on way for kids to explore local art and creativity in a library setting.

Check the Ventura County Library event listing for the exact date, time, and branch location, and bring the kids for some creative time together.