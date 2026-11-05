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Ventura County
📅 Mobile Library at Ventura County Employee Benefits Fair
2 days ago
📅 Mobile Library at Ventura County Employee Benefits Fair
The Ventura County Mobile Library will be on-site at the Ventura County Employee Benefits Fair for Ventura County employees.
At this special stop, you can:
- Get a new library card
- Pick up holds, return items, and check out new ones
- Use WiFi and wireless printing
- Borrow a laptop by the hour
This event is for adult Ventura County employees attending the Benefits Fair. It’s a handy way to take care of library errands and learn about all the services the Mobile Library offers while you’re already at the fair.
More Info: For Designated Participants Special Event-Ventura ...
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