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Ventura County

📅 Mobile Library at Ventura County Employee Benefits Fair

2 days ago
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📅 Mobile Library at Ventura County Employee Benefits Fair

The Ventura County Mobile Library will be on-site at the Ventura County Employee Benefits Fair for Ventura County employees.

At this special stop, you can:

  • Get a new library card
  • Pick up holds, return items, and check out new ones
  • Use WiFi and wireless printing
  • Borrow a laptop by the hour

This event is for adult Ventura County employees attending the Benefits Fair. It’s a handy way to take care of library errands and learn about all the services the Mobile Library offers while you’re already at the fair.

More Info: For Designated Participants Special Event-Ventura ...

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