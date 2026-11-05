📅 Mobile Library at Ventura County Employee Benefits Fair

The Ventura County Mobile Library will be on-site at the Ventura County Employee Benefits Fair for Ventura County employees.

At this special stop, you can:

Get a new library card

Pick up holds , return items , and check out new ones

, , and new ones Use WiFi and wireless printing

and Borrow a laptop by the hour

This event is for adult Ventura County employees attending the Benefits Fair. It’s a handy way to take care of library errands and learn about all the services the Mobile Library offers while you’re already at the fair.