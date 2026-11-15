Ventura’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and feeding people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Ventura, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: CA minimum wage + $1–$5/hour based on experience and time with the company

Help run a busy pizza shop, lead a crew, and keep things moving during rush hours. Good fit if you like being in charge, want management experience, and are open to growing into a General Manager role.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

(Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing) Location: Ventura, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $29.15/hour

Run the whole bakery department in a busy grocery store—baking, displays, ordering, and leading the team. Comes with benefits, store discount, DailyPay access, vacation, and 401(k) match, plus room to grow your career.

Employer: Noah’s New York Bagels

Location: 1413 S Victoria Ave Ste D, Ventura, CA 93003

Type: Seasonal, hourly

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour + tips (where eligible)

Morning job with no evenings or nights—stores close by 2–3 PM, so you keep your afternoons free. Great for students or anyone wanting flexible hours, a fun guest-facing role, and a chance to move into a permanent spot.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.