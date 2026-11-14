Ventura has some solid cleaning and facilities jobs right now, with steady hours and clear pay. Good options here if you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp.

Employer: Completely Clean Home

Completely Clean Home Location: Ventura, CA (Ventura County)

Type: Full-time or part-time (W-2)

Full-time or part-time (W-2) Pay: From $18.50/hour + tips

Daytime hours only (8 AM–5 PM, no nights), with optional weekends. Paid training, PTO, retirement plan with company match, mileage and cell phone reimbursement, plus weekly incentives once trained. Great fit if you want a stable schedule and like detailed, hands-on work.

Employer: Community Memorial Healthcare

Community Memorial Healthcare Location: Ventura, CA (Hospital setting)

Type: Listed as Full-Time, 2nd Shift (posting page shows part-time tag; check listing for details)

Listed as (posting page shows part-time tag; check listing for details) Pay: $24.00/hour

Hospital housekeeping role keeping patient rooms and clinical areas clean and safe, including rooms with infectious patients (PPE and training provided). Comes with a strong benefits package: medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b), tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Rucksack to Vacuum Pack Cleaning Services, LLC (RTVP)

Rucksack to Vacuum Pack Cleaning Services, LLC (RTVP) Location: Ventura, CA – 1901 Spinnaker Dr (Harbor area)

Type: Part-time, W-2

Pay: $19.99/hour + $5.92/hour health & welfare

Janitorial work at the Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center: restrooms, exhibit and bookstore areas, theatre, and offices. About 10–15 hours/week, 2–3 hour shifts before or after public hours, on a rotating 7-day schedule including most federal holidays. Start date depends on contract award (planned Jan 1, 2027).

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.