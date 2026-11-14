Ventura’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills and want steady work by the beach, these openings at Community Memorial Healthcare are worth a look.

Employer: Community Memorial Healthcare

Community Memorial Healthcare Location: Ventura, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50.00 – $78.45 per hour

Work in a specialized infusion center, using the full nursing process to care for oncology patients and coordinate with a strong hospital team. Requires a CA RN license, BLS, ACLS, and 1+ year acute care experience; chemo cert and BSN are a plus.

Employer: Community Memorial Healthcare

Community Memorial Healthcare Location: Ventura, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $39.40 – $54.84 per hour

Provide high-quality diagnostic imaging while being the first point of contact for patients in Radiology. You’ll need an AS in Radiology, CRT, Fluoro cert, ARRT, and BLS.

Employer: Community Memorial Healthcare

Community Memorial Healthcare Location: Ventura, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45.95 – $63.96 per hour

Perform diagnostic ultrasound scans in a hospital setting and stay current with new imaging tech. Requires an AA/AS, RDMS, and BLS; recent acute care experience and Spanish skills are a bonus.

All three roles come with competitive pay, shift differentials, 403(b), PTO, medical/dental/vision, tuition help, and PSLF eligibility, plus the chance to work at an award-winning, community-owned hospital.

If something here fits your license and experience, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.