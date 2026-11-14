Ventura’s sales scene is busy right now, especially for people who like building relationships and owning a territory. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: White Cap

White Cap Location: Ventura, CA (Hybrid, field-based)

(Hybrid, field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: California pay range listed on employer site (see posting for details)

Fast-track outside sales role with a 6–12 month structured training program. Great if you’re newer to construction sales but hungry to learn, ride along with senior reps, and grow into a full outside Account Manager role.

Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI)

Location: Ventura, CA

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Compensation: $60K–$180K/year (commission; draws/sign-on possible for proven producers)

For experienced, licensed loan officers who want faster turn times, broad product options, and in-house processing/underwriting. Strong fit if you already work with agents/builders and want better support and higher earning potential.

Employer: BMI-PacWest, Inc. (BMI MECHANICAL)

Location: Ventura, CA (Ventura County territory)

(Ventura County territory) Type: Full-time, outside sales

Salary: $80,000 – $150,000/year (base + uncapped commission)

Own a local B2B territory selling HVAC service to commercial and industrial clients. Comes with uncapped commissions, benefits, vehicle stipend, and full technical training—no HVAC background needed if you’re strong in B2B service sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and reach out to the recruiter or hiring manager with a few clear questions. A short conversation can tell you a lot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.