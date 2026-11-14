Ventura neighbors are putting out some handy free items this week. If you need furniture or supplies, these local curb alerts are worth a look.

A neighbor is offering several free items at the curb:

Rack

Patio table & chairs

Cabinet

All items are marked Free and are out for pickup.

Location: Citrus Glen area, S. Jordan Ave., Ventura, CA

Citrus Glen area, Condition: Not specified (curb alert, first come)

Not specified (curb alert, first come) Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

A free leather couch is out at the curb and ready for pickup. The poster notes it’s a nice couch and is first come, first served.

Location: 1394 Exeter Ave., Ventura, CA 93004 (Ondulando area)

1394 Exeter Ave., Ventura, CA 93004 (Ondulando area) Condition: Leather couch, described as “nice”; curb alert

Leather couch, described as “nice”; curb alert Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

A neighbor has several bags of newspapers ready for pickup. These can be useful for packing, pet cages, crafts, or garden projects.

Location: Lemon Grove neighborhood, Ventura, CA

Lemon Grove neighborhood, Ventura, CA Details: Several bags, already bagged and ready to go

Several bags, already bagged and ready to go Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Ventura tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and head over soon. Be sure to respect the neighbors’ property and only take what’s clearly marked as free.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.