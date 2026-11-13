The Ventura Unified School District Board of Education has paused its current school closure process, removed all schools from the closure list, and will create a new process that includes newly elected Board members; no school will close before the 2028–29 school year. A Schools of Choice Information Night will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19 at Buena High School with a 5:30 PM session on how to apply for Schools of Choice, followed by a 6:00 PM school and services fair in the gym, including workshops on athletics, middle school pathways, CTE, special education, and TK/K preparation. The Schools of Choice application window opens during the event on Nov. 19, and families may apply on site in the library or from home after the event, with staff available at the event to assist.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ventura Unified School District