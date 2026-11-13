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Disaster
Ventura Pier closed due to high surf and waves
11 days ago
The Ventura Pier is closed because of high surf and strong waves. The closure starts November 13 at 10 p.m. and lasts through Tuesday, November 17 at 3 p.m..
People are asked to stay off the Pier and be careful near the shoreline. Large waves and dangerous ocean conditions are expected during this time.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Ventura Police Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.