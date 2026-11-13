Ventura has some very special dogs looking for homes right now, many with fun holiday names and big hearts. All are with Legacy of Love and have been cared for and evaluated to help them settle well into new families.

Breed: Beagle / Dachshund mix

Beagle / Dachshund mix Age: Baby (male)

(male) Adoption fee: $750

Shelter: Legacy of Love

Contact: (805) 833-1950 (text preferred) or alyssa@legacyoflove805.com

Teddy Tinsel is a young Beagle/Dachshund mix who has been fully cared for and evaluated by Legacy of Love. He’s ready for his second chance and a smooth transition into a loving home.

👉 Meet Teddy Tinsel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Dachshund mix

Beagle / Dachshund mix Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $750

Shelter: Legacy of Love

Contact: (805) 833-1950 or alyssa@legacyoflove805.com

Tiny Tim is another Beagle/Dachshund mix from the same holiday crew. Like his buddies, he’s been prepared for a safe, lasting placement and is just waiting for the right match.

👉 Meet Tiny Tim and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Dachshund mix

Beagle / Dachshund mix Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $750

Shelter: Legacy of Love

Contact: (805) 833-1950 or alyssa@legacyoflove805.com

Jolly Jack is part of the same Beagle/Dachshund litter. He’s been evaluated and is ready to move from rescue life into a forever home that will love him for years to come.

👉 Meet Jolly Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Poodle mix

Miniature Poodle mix Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $750

Shelter: Legacy of Love

Contact: (805) 833-1950 or alyssa@legacyoflove805.com

snowy is a tiny girl whose mom is a mini Poodle mix; dad is unknown. Her listing says she is “super cute and ready for my forever home.” She’s been cared for and evaluated so she can settle well into her new family.

👉 Meet snowy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Poodle mix

Miniature Poodle mix Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Legacy of Love

Contact: (805) 833-1950 or alyssa@legacyoflove805.com

Miss Winterberry is a gentle mini Poodle mix who is a bit shy at first. She has one puppy and is described as “a great mommy.” She would do well in a home where she can soak up lots of love and affection and continue to blossom.

👉 Meet Miss Winterberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Legacy of Love

Contact: (805) 833-1950 or alyssa@legacyoflove805.com

Peppermint Patty is described as “the sweetest little thing in all the land.” She was rescued from the Bakersfield shelter with her five puppies. She’s good with other dogs and has a silly, spunky personality. She’s busy raising her pups and will be available for adoption on November 20th.

👉 Meet Peppermint Patty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Dachshund mix

Beagle / Dachshund mix Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $750

Shelter: Legacy of Love

Contact: (805) 833-1950 or alyssa@legacyoflove805.com

Festive Finn is another Beagle/Dachshund mix from this cheerful group. Like the others, he’s been cared for, evaluated, and is ready for a safe, lasting placement with the right adopter.

👉 Meet Festive Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Dachshund mix

Beagle / Dachshund mix Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $750

Shelter: Legacy of Love

Contact: (805) 833-1950 or alyssa@legacyoflove805.com

Holly Jolly is the female of the Beagle/Dachshund bunch. She’s also been fully prepared by the rescue for a smooth move into a forever home and is waiting for someone to fall in love with her.

👉 Meet Holly Jolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ventura, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider one of these pups from Legacy of Love. Call or text (805) 833-1950 or email alyssa@legacyoflove805.com to ask questions or start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.