Ventura neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up (or offer) around the city.

Item: Dining room table set with bench and chairs

Dining room table set with Condition: Used – fair , lots of wear , and some chairs have dog damage

, , and Includes: Table, multiple chairs, and a bench

Table, multiple chairs, and a bench Location: Ventura, CA (exact address via Facebook Messenger)

(exact address via Facebook Messenger) Source: Facebook Marketplace

This is a good pick if you need a full dining setup and don’t mind visible wear or doing a little repair work.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Black travel neck pillow

Description: Comfortable pillow for travel; wraps around your neck for support

Comfortable pillow for travel; wraps around your neck for support Location: Near Harmon Park, Ventura, CA

Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free

Handy if you have a trip coming up or just want extra neck support while reading or watching TV.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Bonus: A Neighbor Is Looking for a Free Basketball Hoop

This one isn’t a giveaway, but a local request that might match something you’re trying to get rid of.

Request: Neighbor is looking for a free portable basketball hoop

Neighbor is Purpose: To place it in a community area for kids in the complex

To place it in a in the complex Location: Near Marion Cannon Park, Ventura, CA

Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free

If you have a hoop you’re not using, this could be a great way to help local kids stay active.

👉 See this request on Nextdoor

Free items in Ventura tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye (or matches something you can donate), reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.