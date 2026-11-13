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🎁 Community Freebies in Ventura — Useful Finds Around Town
Ventura neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up (or offer) around the city.
FREE dining room table set with bench.
- Item: Dining room table set with bench and chairs
- Condition: Used – fair, lots of wear, and some chairs have dog damage
- Includes: Table, multiple chairs, and a bench
- Location: Ventura, CA (exact address via Facebook Messenger)
- Source: Facebook Marketplace
This is a good pick if you need a full dining setup and don’t mind visible wear or doing a little repair work.
Black Travel Neck Pillow
- Item: Black travel neck pillow
- Description: Comfortable pillow for travel; wraps around your neck for support
- Location: Near Harmon Park, Ventura, CA
- Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free
Handy if you have a trip coming up or just want extra neck support while reading or watching TV.
Bonus: A Neighbor Is Looking for a Free Basketball Hoop
This one isn’t a giveaway, but a local request that might match something you’re trying to get rid of.
ISO Portable Basketball Hoop
- Request: Neighbor is looking for a free portable basketball hoop
- Purpose: To place it in a community area for kids in the complex
- Location: Near Marion Cannon Park, Ventura, CA
- Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free
If you have a hoop you’re not using, this could be a great way to help local kids stay active.
👉 See this request on Nextdoor
Free items in Ventura tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye (or matches something you can donate), reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.