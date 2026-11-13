Ventura’s leadership job market is busy right now, from public finance to fitness and infrastructure. If you’re ready to step into (or grow in) a management role, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: 24 Hour Fitness

24 Hour Fitness Location: 3350 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA 93003

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Lead the fitness team, grow personal training revenue, and still stay hands-on with clients (up to 30 sessions a week). Great fit if you’re a certified trainer who loves coaching a team and want benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and a free gym membership.

Employer: County of Ventura – County Executive Office

Location: Ventura, CA

Type: Executive (at-will)

Executive (at-will) Salary: $229,553 – $337,476/year, DOQ

Top-level public finance role overseeing the County’s entire budget, long-term financial strategy, and debt management as the Assistant County Executive Officer. Comes with a rich executive package: pension, up to 368 hours of annual leave over time, 13 holidays, auto allowance, 401(k) match, and more; open until filled with first review in November 2026.

Employer: HDR

Location: Ventura, CA (one of multiple U.S. locations)

Type: Full-time, regular

Expected pay range (company-wide): $116,000 – $231,000/year, depending on experience and location

Lead large, complex water infrastructure projects for a 100% employee-owned engineering firm. Ideal if you’re a PE with 10+ years’ experience who wants to manage big budgets, mentor teams, and help shape long-term water solutions for communities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like these often lead to other openings in the same org.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.