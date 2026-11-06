🏥 Ventura Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From Caregiver to Psychologist

Ventura’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on caregiving to advanced clinical roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Encanto Living

Encanto Living Location: Ventura, CA (93004)

Type: Part-time, 21–26 hrs/week

Pay: $18.50–$20.00 per hour (DOE)

Small, 6-resident assisted living home where you can really get to know your seniors. Evening shifts Weds & Thurs 3–10 PM, plus some Fridays and one 12-hour Saturday a month preferred.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – GLAHCS

Location: Captain Rosemary Bryant Mariner Outpatient Clinic, Ventura, CA

Type: Full-time (GS-11 to GS-13)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM (compressed/telework may be authorized)

(compressed/telework be authorized) Benefit Highlight: Eligible for Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000 in student loan repayment), if approved

Provide brief mental health care in primary care for Veterans (PTSD, anxiety, mood, SUD, sleep, weight, chronic illness, etc.). Doctoral degree in psychology required; licensure needed (or temporary “graduate psychologist” status under supervision).

Employer: Beachmont Behavioral Health

Location: Ventura County & Santa Barbara County (hybrid/local travel)

Type: Listed as Full-time, Salary Exempt (posting category shows part-time)

Listed as (posting category shows part-time) Pay: $85,000–$95,000 per year (salary option)

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, auto allowance, tech stipend, flexible schedule

Clinician-led ABA group serving children, teens, and adults with autism and developmental disabilities across home, school, community, and telehealth. BCBA required; you’ll focus on assessments, treatment plans, supervising techs/RBTs, and caregiver training with flexible, mostly weekday hours.

Employer: Meridian Senior Living

Location: Ventura, CA

Type: Full-time, PM shift

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, company-paid life & LTD, telemedicine for you and family, FSA, tuition reimbursement, 401(k), EAP, referral bonus, employee discounts

Hands-on caregiver/resident assistant role helping seniors with daily care (bathing, dressing, mobility, toileting, records). Great if you enjoy teamwork and want strong benefits while building experience in senior care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.