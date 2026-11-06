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🏥 Ventura Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From Caregiver to Psychologist
Ventura’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on caregiving to advanced clinical roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Part-Time Caregiver – Assisted Living (Evenings + Flexible Shifts)
- Employer: Encanto Living
- Location: Ventura, CA (93004)
- Type: Part-time, 21–26 hrs/week
- Pay: $18.50–$20.00 per hour (DOE)
Small, 6-resident assisted living home where you can really get to know your seniors. Evening shifts Weds & Thurs 3–10 PM, plus some Fridays and one 12-hour Saturday a month preferred.
Psychologist (Primary Care Mental Health Integration – PCMHI)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – GLAHCS
- Location: Captain Rosemary Bryant Mariner Outpatient Clinic, Ventura, CA
- Type: Full-time (GS-11 to GS-13)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM (compressed/telework may be authorized)
- Benefit Highlight: Eligible for Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000 in student loan repayment), if approved
Provide brief mental health care in primary care for Veterans (PTSD, anxiety, mood, SUD, sleep, weight, chronic illness, etc.). Doctoral degree in psychology required; licensure needed (or temporary “graduate psychologist” status under supervision).
BCBA Clinical Supervisor – Adult & Child Services
- Employer: Beachmont Behavioral Health
- Location: Ventura County & Santa Barbara County (hybrid/local travel)
- Type: Listed as Full-time, Salary Exempt (posting category shows part-time)
- Pay: $85,000–$95,000 per year (salary option)
- Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, auto allowance, tech stipend, flexible schedule
Clinician-led ABA group serving children, teens, and adults with autism and developmental disabilities across home, school, community, and telehealth. BCBA required; you’ll focus on assessments, treatment plans, supervising techs/RBTs, and caregiver training with flexible, mostly weekday hours.
Care Partner – Full Time PM
- Employer: Meridian Senior Living
- Location: Ventura, CA
- Type: Full-time, PM shift
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, company-paid life & LTD, telemedicine for you and family, FSA, tuition reimbursement, 401(k), EAP, referral bonus, employee discounts
Hands-on caregiver/resident assistant role helping seniors with daily care (bathing, dressing, mobility, toileting, records). Great if you enjoy teamwork and want strong benefits while building experience in senior care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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