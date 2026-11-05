Police scam prevention tips from Ventura PD

The Ventura Police Department shares how Criminal Investigative Technicians help with property crimes, fraud, and scams. They take reports, help victims who may have lost money, gather evidence, and support detectives on cases.

They also teach the community how to avoid scams. People are warned not to open links or files in unexpected emails or texts, and to be careful because scammers may pretend to be banks, businesses, or government offices. The post says to never share passwords, codes, or personal or money information when asked suddenly, and to be wary of anyone asking for fast payment, gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency. It reminds neighbors to pause and verify before acting.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ventura Police Department