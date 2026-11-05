🛒 Ventura Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Ventura’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want to work the sales floor, the counter, or move into management. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Ventura, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $24.90 per hour

Front-line role helping customers find the right auto parts in store and by phone, plus handling the register and basic in-store services (like wiper installs and battery tests). Comes with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, tuition help, and clear paths to grow your career; bilingual (especially Spanish) is a big plus.

Employer: Conico Management

Location: Ventura, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (in-person)

Pay: $19.00 per hour

Gas station cashier role handling scans, payments, and receipts while keeping the store clean and helping customers with products and promos. Good fit if you like steady night or afternoon shifts, simple duties, and want health insurance and paid time off at an hourly job.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Ventura, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.26 – $33.21 per hour (base pay range)

Lead daily store operations, coach associates, manage schedules and payroll, and keep the store safe, clean, and well-merchandised. This is a strong step up if you have 2+ years of retail management experience and want a role with career growth at a large, stable retailer.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on hours and experience for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.