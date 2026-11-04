📣 Ventura, CA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles with $60K+ Potential

Ventura’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like face-to-face client work, design, or running your own territory. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: 805Title

805Title Location: Ventura, CA (Ventura County territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60K – $125K (compensation range)

Own a Ventura County territory (Ventura, Oxnard, Camarillo and more) in a very relationship-driven real estate market. This role is ideal if you’re self-managed, love prospecting, and want a clear path to leadership with a fast-moving, family-owned company.

Employer: Tileco Distributors

Tileco Distributors Location: Ventura, CA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $25.00/hour + bonus opportunities

Help customers design beautiful spaces while working in a tile showroom. This is a good fit if you enjoy design, have strong customer service skills, and want steady hours plus benefits like medical, dental, retirement plan, and paid time off.

Employer: Hi-Line Inc.

Hi-Line Inc. Location: Ventura, CA (outside sales territory)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Uncapped commissions (income tied to performance)

Run your own mobile store and manage a local territory selling American-made products to businesses. This role offers high income potential, schedule flexibility, and strong training, even if you’re newer to sales but highly motivated and coachable.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.