🍽️ Ventura CA Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Ventura’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet.

Employer: Community Memorial Healthcare

Community Memorial Healthcare Location: Ventura, CA (serving Ojai area)

(serving Ojai area) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00/hour

Help run the hospital cafeteria: prep food, serve guests, and keep things clean and safe. This role is great if you have at least 1 month of customer service and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement (403b), PTO, tuition help, and loan forgiveness eligibility (PSLF).

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Ventura, CA

Type: Not listed (generally 6–8 hour shifts)

Not listed (generally 6–8 hour shifts) Pay: Not listed

Work across deli/seafood/pizza, helping customers, cooking, stocking, and keeping the area clean. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, working varied shifts, and using lots of kitchen equipment—good fit if you like a busy grocery environment and want to grow with a large, employee‑owned company.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Ventura, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $32–$35/hour (plus bonus opportunities)

Run a single Panda Express location: hire and lead the team, hit financial goals, and keep guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and education support, plus a path to General Manager.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.