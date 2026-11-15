VENICE — Mote Marine is bringing back its popular “Mote-ivational Science Talks” to Venice, offering residents the chance to hear how the work of local experts are shaping the future of Earth’s oceans.

Hosted at the Venice Community Center, at 326 Nokomis Avenue South in Venice, the three events for 2026 and 2027 allow attendees to hear directly from the scientists conducting the research.

From protecting marine wildlife and restoring habitats to advancing knowledge of coral reefs, sharks, red tide and the health of our oceans, each presentation will bring important marine science to life, per a news release.

The events schedule:

Monday, Nov. 16: Dr. Jake Lasala, “Sea Turtle and Alligator research in Sarasota County”Thursday, Jan. 14: Dr. Erinn Muller, “A Noah’s Ark for Coral: Mote’s International Coral Gene Bank”Tuesday, Feb. 18: Dr. Dana Wetzel, “The Science of Environmental Solutions, Transforming Scientific Discovery into Practical Tools for People, Wildlife, Ecosystems and the Economies That Depend on Them”

Doors open at 5 p.m. for a reception and lectures begin at 6 p.m., according to a news release.

To reserve tickets, call 941-388-4441 or visit: mote.org/lecture