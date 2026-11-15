Retired Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan speaks about her career in a benefit event to raise money for Our Mother’s House in Venice.

VENICE — Retired Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan traveled to the region this week to speak about her skating career and her family in an event to benefit Our Mother’s House in Venice.

COVID-19 prevented Kerrigan from coming to the area in 2020, although her speech was delivered online to a full house at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice.

Our Mother’s House also benefitted in 2020. This year, at Michael’s on East, Kerrigan was accompanied by her husband, sports promoter Jerry Solomon, and son Matthew.

She boasted about her children, starting with Matthew.

“Matthew had a big axel,” she said, referring to his skating skills. “Now he’s a costume designer for movies and television.”

Their middle child, Brian, was a gymnast who went to the U.S. Naval Academy. Daughter Nicole, who went to high school in Seattle, was also a gymnast. The children also skated but not in competition.

Kerrigan also talked about how much her family sacrificed so she could skate.

Kerrigan’s mother, Brenda, was legally blind. Her father, Daniel, often worked three jobs to support his daughter’s skating, which would lead to a national championship and Olympic glory at the Lillehammer Games in 1994, where she won a silver medal.

That was just weeks after being clubbed in a knee by a friend of the husband of fellow competitor Tonya Harding.

Kerrigan won the short program at the games. (Harding also was at the Olympics, where she placed 10th. Harding was banned from figure skating for life in 1995.)

Kerrigan did not talk about the Harding incident. She talked about her love of her sport and the friendships she has had from skating and her family.

“I was 6 when I went to a rink,” she said. “I loved it. I could go fast enough to feel the wind in my hair. I love the feeling of gliding on ice.”

Matthew Solomon, left, stands with his mother Nancy Kerrigan and her husband, Jerry Solomon.

There were times when her uncle expressed doubt about paying for the cost of her training.

“You can’t afford this, but my family said, ‘She’s really good.’”

“I coach all the time,” she said. “I don’t coach for U.S. Figure Skating but I coach at camps across the country — kids and adults.

“I loved watching the last Olympics. We had three world champions in four disciplines.

“You fall but you get back up and keep trying. Even when you are doing things right, there is a lot of pain involved.

Skating icon and Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan spoke at Our Mother’s House luncheon on Nov. 9.

“It’s given me so much. I never dreamed I’d go to the Olympics and represent the U.S. twice.

“I had to get up at 4:30 in the morning. That wasn’t fun but I was blessed to have my parents’ support. My dad had to do all the driving because my mom was blind.”

Skating is an expensive sport. Competitors pay for ice time. Ice skate boots and special blades are costly. Costumes are pricey, especially for the most elite skaters such as Kerrigan.

Many of her competition dresses were designed by Vera Wang, who had been a skater herself.

Making the team seemed unreal, she said, but then she found herself marching in the opening ceremonies of the Olympics behind the American flag.

“I’m so glad my parents didn’t give up,” she said.

Sometimes her father would drive the Zamboni at the ice rink for several hours to earn extra money needed for ice time and lessons and more. That was not his regular job.

“Now I’m able to use my money and fame to help somebody,” she said. “I’m honored to be here to help someone else.”

Kerrigan was referring to Our Mother’s House in Venice. Our Mother’s House is home to young mothers and their children to help them get back on their feet from whatever problems they might have had to deal with.

Proceeds from the Monday luncheon were earmarked for that cause, which is supported by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice.

She married her agent, Jerry Solomon, who was with her on this trip.

“You can’t get through this without an agent,” she said.

Elite skaters also need top instructors. Kerrigan was coached by Mary and Evy Scotvold, who also had coached Paul Wylie, David Santee and Scott Hamilton. The couple coached skaters at six Olympics and 20 world competitions.

“They took me all the way to the Olympics,” Kerrigan said. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”